Two town stores have confirmed they are closing down - a bridal shop and a discount megastore.

Ingrid Dean, owner of Together Bridal on Westgate in Grantham, posted on Facebook to say that after “some time of reflection… I have made a difficult decision about the future of our beloved bridal shop”.

“With a heavy heart, I must share that we will be closing our bridal shop doors for good,” she said in her post.

Together Bridal closes on December 15.

“Thank you for all the love and support over the years,” she added.

A further post thanked customers for their kind words.

The shop’s last day of opening will be Sunday, December 15.

The store is holding a closing down sale in the meantime, with more than 100 dresses to sell in sizes six to 20.

Together Bridal opened in 2021, and in 2022, the bridal boutique moved to larger, more prominent premises as it continued to grow.

In response to the posts, customers expressed sadness and nostalgia as well as gratitude for the personal service they had received.

Ingrid Dean, owner of Together Bridal

Deborah Wylie said: “Ingrid… was brilliant finding a dress for my daughter's wedding so make sure get along and find your dream dress everyone. Lots of love to you Ingrid.”

Carolyn Bacon said: “Oh no - so sad to read this. Grantham loses another lovely shop which offers a fantastic, caring service.”

Nicky Boyer added: “Absolutely gutted to hear this! Brides you don’t know what you are missing!”

Maxideals in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre, Grantham.

According to LinkedIn, Ingrid is also a director at ID Homes Ltd and Grantham Stays Ltd.

LincsOnline has reached out to the store for further comment.

MaxiDeals in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre also closed yesterday (Thursday, October 31).

The stores are holding sales ahead of their closures.

Signs displayed in the window notify customers of the closure, with items offered up to 75% off.

The store, which was based in the former Wilko store, opened in November 2022.

MaxiDeals have been approached for further comment.