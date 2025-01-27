A hands-on workshop perfect for rose lovers eager to enhance their skills while enjoying the magic of winter is on offer later this month.

Easton Walled Gardens, near Grantham, invites gardening enthusiasts to a Winter Rose Pruning Workshop on Thursday, January 30.

The event will be led by head gardener Tim Metcalfe Kemp, who will share expert techniques to care for roses, particularly the renowned David Austin varieties.

David Austin roses will be of particular focus in the workshops. Photo: Easton Walled Gardens.

The day starts at 10am with hot drinks in the Coffee Room before the workshop.

Attendees will receive personalised guidance on pruning techniques and enjoy a mini tour showcasing the garden’s stunning rose collection which will provide a serene backdrop to hone skills.

The workshop concludes with a hearty homemade lunch featuring warming soup and freshly baked cheese scones, providing an opportunity to connect with fellow gardening enthusiasts.

Get expert advice on how to prune your rosebush from the venue's head gardener. Photo: Easton Walled Gardens.

Tickets cost £20 and include the workshop, tour, and lunch. Book early—15 places available.

Roses, including David Austin varieties, will be available to buy.

For more information, visit www.visiteaston.co.uk or call 01476 530063.

Attendees are encouraged to bring secateurs, gloves, and warm clothing for outdoor activity.