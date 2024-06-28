A US Air Force officer hopes his community will join in with Independence Day celebrations - for charity.

Marston, near Grantham, is preparing for an 'Almost Fourth of July Party' at the community-owned Thorold pub on June 29.

The event promises entertainment, food, and fundraising, culminating in a spectacular 7.05pm flypast by the Red Arrows.

The poster for the event.

The festivities, starting at midday, feature attractions to unite the village.

Guests can enjoy American food, local dishes from Gelston Lamb food truck, and American sweets by Sweet Bakes.

Youngsters can enjoy a bouncy castle, ensuring fun for the whole family.

Lt Col Chris Nastal is piloting the event.

A US Air Force officer on exchange at RAF Waddington, he moved from Florida to the UK during the Covid-19 pandemic in October 2020.

As an exchange officer, he wears a US Air Force uniform but is serving with the RAF at the Air and Space Warfare Centre. He has also previously been deployed overseas.

"For a few years, we’ve hosted Fourth of July parties at our house, but this year, we wanted to make it a bigger, community-wide event,” he said.

“It’s not just about celebrating American traditions, but about bringing our community together and supporting a good cause," he added.

The party aims to raise funds for the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA), a charity that supports current and former members of the Royal Air Force.

Lt Col Nastal, who has a personal connection to the cause, ran the London Marathon in April, raising over £3,000 for RAFA.

"They just do so much for our active duty members, RAF members, and for our veterans, and that has inspired me to be like ‘I love this charity’," he added.

Besides food and entertainment, businesses have donated items for a raffle to boost fundraising.

The Thorold’s hosting underscores its role as a community hub.

"Our pub is more than just a place to grab a beer; it’s a vital part of our community," Lt Col Nastal emphasised.

"It’s a place where people come together, relax, and socialise."

The event marks a special moment for Lt Col Nastal and his family, who moved to Marston during the pandemic.

Their efforts to integrate into the community, including restoring the gates of All Saints Church in Hougham, reflect their commitment to their new home.

Lt Col Nastal has even invested in shares in the community pub himself.