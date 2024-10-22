Home   Grantham   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police stop overweight van on A1 near Colsterworth

By Daniel Jaines
Published: 11:38, 22 October 2024

A van nearly two tonnes overweight was stopped by specialist road officers on the A1 on Monday.

Lincolnshire Police stopped the van and trailer at the OK Diner near Colsterworth, where they discovered the heavy load.

Officers also found that the driver was not using a tachograph and had committed several lighting offences.

The driver was stopped on the A1. Photo: @LincsPoliceOps
The vehicle was prohibited from further use, and the driver has been summoned to court.

