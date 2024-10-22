A van nearly two tonnes overweight was stopped by specialist road officers on the A1 on Monday.

Lincolnshire Police stopped the van and trailer at the OK Diner near Colsterworth, where they discovered the heavy load.

Officers also found that the driver was not using a tachograph and had committed several lighting offences.

The driver was stopped on the A1. Photo: @LincsPoliceOps

The vehicle was prohibited from further use, and the driver has been summoned to court.