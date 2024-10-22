Lincolnshire Police stop overweight van on A1 near Colsterworth
Published: 11:38, 22 October 2024
A van nearly two tonnes overweight was stopped by specialist road officers on the A1 on Monday.
Lincolnshire Police stopped the van and trailer at the OK Diner near Colsterworth, where they discovered the heavy load.
Officers also found that the driver was not using a tachograph and had committed several lighting offences.
The vehicle was prohibited from further use, and the driver has been summoned to court.