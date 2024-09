A vehicle has been stopped for the second time in a month for the same offence.

Lincolnshire Police officers stopped the driver yesterday (Tuesday) in Grantham for having no insurance for their car.

As a result, the vehicle was seized, and the driver was given fines and issued an additional six points on their licence.

The vehicle was stopped in Grantham by officers. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

