Police stopped a crane and escort as it was travelling when it wasn’t supposed to.

The vehicle was stopped by Lincolnshire Police on the A1 near Grantham.

A movement order, which requires HGV’s to fill in each journey including their load and route, was not in place and when an incorrect one was produced, it was for the M1 not the A1.

The crane and escort was stopped on the A1 near Grantham. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Officers reported the driver and the vehicle has now been parked for two days.