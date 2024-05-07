Crane and escort stopped on A1 near Grantham for travelling during embargo times
Published: 10:31, 07 May 2024
Police stopped a crane and escort as it was travelling when it wasn’t supposed to.
The vehicle was stopped by Lincolnshire Police on the A1 near Grantham.
A movement order, which requires HGV’s to fill in each journey including their load and route, was not in place and when an incorrect one was produced, it was for the M1 not the A1.
Officers reported the driver and the vehicle has now been parked for two days.