Venues across Lincolnshire are offering a ‘warm space’ to people in need of a place to keep out of the cold.

With temperatures dropping this week and set to continue into next week, venues are offering a warm space to those who may not be able to access the warmth easily.

Venues may include cafes, churches, community centres, libraries and many other establishments.

There are many warm spaces on offer across Lincolnshire. credit: istock/Rockaa

Here is where warm spaces can be found within Lincolnshire.

Grantham

Wyndham Park Visitor Centre - open from January to March on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11am until 3pm

BHive Community Hub, in Finkin Street - open Mondays to Fridays, 9am until 5pm Mondays to Thursdays and 9am until 3pm on Fridays

St John’s Parish Room, Station Road East, Grantham - open Thursdays to Saturdays 10am until midday

Wellbeing Cafe and Rising Stars Baby & Toddler Group in the Church of the Ascension Hall, Edinburgh Road - open Mondays and Tuesdays 10am until midday

Allington Village Hall, Side Street, Allington - held in the annexe on Tuesday and Thursday mornings between 9am and noon

Long Bennington Village Hall, 33 Main Road, Long Bennington - open on Monday afternoons - January 22, February 5, February 19 and March 4 - between 2pm until 4pm

Stamford and Rutland

All Saints and St John’s Unity Centre, West Street, Stamford - open on Mondays 11am until 2pm

Mind Space, 39 Broad Street, Stamford - open Monday 12.30pm until 2pm and 5.30pm until 9pm, Wednesdays 12.30pm until 2pm and Thursdays 12.30pm until 2pm and 5.30pm until 9pm

Stamford Free Church, Kesteven Road - open Tuesdays 12.30pm until 4pm

Ketton Library, Rutland - open Wednesdays 9am until 1pm and 1.30pm until 5pm, Thursdays 10am until 12pm, Fridays 9am until 1pm and 1.30pm until 5pm and Saturdays 9am until 1pm

Great Casterton warm space – term time every Friday from 2.30pm to 5pm at the church hall in Great Casterton

Oakham Library, Catmose Street - open Monday to Friday 9am until 5pm and Saturday 9am until 1pm

Uppingham Library, Queen Street, Oakham - open Tuesdays and Fridays 9am until 1pm and 1.30pm until 5pm, Wednesdays 1.30pm until 5pm and Saturdays 9am until 1pm

Uppingham Methodist Church, Orange Street - open Mondays and Wednesdays 10.30am until 1pm

Bourne

Bourne Salvation Army, Manning Road, Bourne

Spalding

Spalding Library, Victoria Street - open Mondays to Wednesdays 9am until 5pm, Thursdays 9am until 6pm, Fridays 9am until 5pm and Saturdays 9am until 1pm

Spalding Baptist Church, Swan Street - open 10.30am until 1.30pm

Tonic Health Spalding, Broadgate House, Westlode Street - open Mondays to Fridays 10am until 4pm

Sleaford Library, Market Place - open Mondays to Wednesdays from 9am until 5pm, Thursdays 9am until 6pm, Fridays 9am until 5pm and Saturdays 9am until 1pm

Riverside Church, Southgate, Sleaford - open Fridays from 10am until 2pm

Ruskington

Ruskington Methodist Church, Chapel Street - open Fridays 11am until 3pm

The Old School House, Ruskington - open Wednesdays 10am until 12pm

Lincoln

LNER stadium, Sincil Bank - open Mondays 10am until 2pm

Bridge Central Wellbeing space, Portland Street - open Mondays to Thursdays 10am to 2pm

Lincoln Unitarian Chapel, High Street - open Wednesdays 11am until 3pm

Life Church, Birchwood Avenue - open Mondays to Wednesdays 10.30am until 1.30pm

Lincoln Central Library, Free School Lane - open Mondays to Wednesdays 9am until 5pm, Thursdays 9am until 6pm, Fridays 9am until 4pm and Saturdays 9am until 4pm

Bailgate Methodist Church, Bailgate - open Thursdays 9.30am until noon

Green Synergy Community Office, Roman Pavement - open Mondays and Wednesdays 10am until noon and Thursdays 1pm until 3pm

Lamb Gardens attached to St Giles Methodist Church, Addison Drive - open Mondays and Wednesdays 2pm until 4pm

Ermine Library, Ravendale Drive, Lincoln - open Wednesdays to Thursdays 9am until 3pm

Our Lady of Lincoln - open Mondays 10am until 2pm

Bridge Community Venue, Newark Road - open Mondays to Thursdays 10am until 2pm

Boultham Breakthrough Centre, Boultham Park Road - open Mondays and Wednesdays 8am until 4pm, Thursdays 4pm until 9pm and Sundays 9am until noon

Monks Road Methodist Church, Walmer Street - open Mondays and Sundays 10am until noon

Adis Legacy Pre-loved Shop, Hemswell Avenue - Open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9am until 5pm, Thursdays 9am until 5pm and 5pm until 8pm and Saturdays 9am until 1pm

Birchwood Breakthrough Centre, Larchwood Crescent - open Tuesdays and Thursdays 8am until 4pm, Wednesdays 2pm until 4pm and Sundays 9am until noon

One NK, Moor Lane - open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 1pm until 3pm

Branston

Branston Community Library, Station Road, Branston - open Wednesdays 9.20am until 12.15pm and 1.30pm until 5pm, Fridays 9.30am until 12.15pm and Saturdays 9.30am until 2.30pm

Branston Home Guard Warm Spaces, High Street, Lincoln - open Thursdays 10am until noon

Branston Community Group, Branston Church Hall - open fortnightly 2pm until 4pm

Boston

Restore Church, Liquorpond Street - open Mondays and Wednesdays 10am until 2pm

Down Right Ausome Community Centre, Market Place, Boston - open Mondays 11am until 5pm and Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 10am until 5pm

Boston Library, County Hall - Open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9am until 5pm, Thursdays 9am until 6pm and Saturdays 9am until 4pm

Centenary Methodist Church, Red Lion Street - open Wednesdays and Fridays 9.30am until 1pm

The Open House, 232 London Road, Boston - open Mondays and Wednesdays 10am until 2pm

Fishtoft400 Community Group, Rochford Tower Hall - open Tuesdays 9.30am until 1pm

Fosdyke

Fozzy’s, Fozdyke playing field - open Wednesdays 10am until noon and Saturdays and Sundays 2pm until 6pm

Saxilby

St Andrew’s Community Centre, William Street, Saxilby - open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10.30am until 1pm and Thursdays 11am until 1pm

Woodhall Spa

Woodhall Spa Library, 2 Station Road - open Mondays and Saturdays 10am until 1pm, Tuesdays 10am until 5pm, Thursdays 10am until 6pm and Fridays 10am until 2pm

Bucknall Village Hall, Main Road, Woodhall Spa - open Mondays 9.30am until 1.10pm and Wednesdays 9.30am until 11am

