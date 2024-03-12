A prominent veterinary practice has secured a coveted place as finalists in the 2024 Petplan Veterinary Awards.

Belvoir Vets, in Grantham, has been entered into the Practice of the Year category of the awards, which have been running for 25 years.

They honour outstanding professionals and practices across the UK for their unwavering commitment to pet health.

Belvoir Vets have been nominated for a major award. | Image: Supplied.

Over 38,000 nominations were received this year.

Cees Bennet, practice director at Belvoir Vets, expressed gratitude for the nomination, stating: "To be named as finalists for Practice of the Year, having been open for two years, genuinely left us stunned."

She highlighted dedication and client support as key factors.

“We were confident that how we work, the team we have, and what we have created would work, and to be nominated by our clients is a fantastic confirmation,” she added.

“To then be judged by our peers as doing things well is a great affirmation and one that leaves the whole team grinning and feeling proud.”

Bella Von Mesterhazy, trading director at Petplan, commended the quality of this year's nominations, underscoring the importance of recognising excellence in veterinary care.

“We’re delighted that as we celebrate the 25th year of these awards, the number of nominations received has been the highest ever, with a huge number of pet owners keen to share their fantastic experiences in vet practices across the UK,” she said.