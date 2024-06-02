A village beacon has been repaired in time to commemorate D-Day.

Last November, the beacon in Bottesford, near Grantham, broke as a result of the post going rotten.

The beacon has now been fixed and Bottesford Parish Council are inviting residents to join them on Thursday (June 6) to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The recently fixed Bottesford beacon. Photo: Ashley Waterfall

A parish council spokesperson said: “The work has been undertaken so that the area is ready for an event on June 6 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings.

“Residents are invited to join parish councillors on a procession up Beacon Hill, accompanied by the church bells.

The Bottesford millennium beacon broke as the post was rotting.

“A tribute will be read at 9.15pm. This will be followed by the lighting of the beacon.”

The post was put up 24 years ago for the millennium.