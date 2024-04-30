A village hall is set to slay as it plays host to a dazzling drag show.

Featuring Miss Palmer Violet, Lushies Lips, and Foxy Cummings, the event at Colsterworth Village Hall on Saturday, May 18, promises an evening of live singing, lip-syncing, cabaret, and more.

Not for the faint-hearted, this adults-only event guarantees an unforgettable night of entertainment.

Miss Palmer Violet, Lushies Lips, and Foxy Cummings will perform.

Tickets are priced at £10 each, with the show starting at 7pm and continuing till midnight.

To book, call Wendy on 07960 461772.