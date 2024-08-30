Enjoy artisan stalls, fun activities, and more at a popular village shop this weekend.

The Croxton Kerrial Village Shop, near Grantham will host its eagerly awaited summer fair this Saturday (August 31), from 9am until 1pm.

This year’s event will be a highlight for the community, with stalls offering artisan treats, bakes, and handcrafted goods.

The summer fair poster.

The Main Street shop’s cosy atmosphere will include games and activities for all the family.

Attendees can enjoy delicious hot food and participate in coffee-tasting sessions..

The event offers free entry and parking. Dogs are welcome.