Brasov is a enchanting getaway for those seeking adventure and also relaxation, writes Grantham travel expert Lynne Page.

Last month I was lucky enough to be invited to visit Brasov, and its surrounding areas, in Romania. Brasov is a picturesque city nestled in the heart of Transylvania and captures the essence of Romania’s rich history and stunning natural beauty.

I landed at Bucharest airport and then it was a two and a half hour journey through the mountains to my hotel in Poiana Brasov. What a stunning location, just a few miles from the city, it is a premier ski resort in the winter and a beautiful hiking destination in the summer. So whether you are skiing down the slopes or enjoying the lush hiking trails, it is the perfect spot for outdoor enthusiasts.

Lynne Page, Grantham-based personal travel consultant with The Holiday Village

Brasov city comprised of cobblestone streets and colourful baroque buildings and lively cafes. The Impressive Black Church is a Gothic masterpiece, named for it’s blackened walls from the great fire in the 17th century and is the largest Gothic church in Romania.

A short drive from Brasov is the city of Bran and the home of Bran Castle, often associated with Dracula. This iconic fortress, perched on a hilltop, offers a fascinating glimpse into Romania’s past with it’s historic artifacts and striking architecture. Whether you believe in the tales of Dracula or not, the castle’s atmosphere and scenic views are sure to captivate.

I also visited the Libearty Sanctuary which is the largest brown bear sanctuary in the world and was declared by the National Geographic Traveller to be the most ethical animal sanctuary in the world. All of the bears have been rescued from a life of suffering and have their own forest to live in. It was a very moving experience.

No visit to Brașov is complete without savouring the local cuisine. Enjoy traditional Romanian dishes like sarmale (cabbage rolls), mici (grilled sausages), and papanași (a type of doughnut dessert) in one of the many charming restaurants and bistros around the city. Before every meal you are offered a shot of the local drink, made from plums, called tuica or ‘moonshine’ and I can confirm it is not for the fainthearted!

Brasov offers an enchanting getaway for travellers seeking both adventure and relaxation.