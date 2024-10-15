Families are in for a spooktacular treat as witches take over a castle playground this Halloween.

Belvoir Castle, near Grantham, is being transformed into a spooky trail from Saturday, October 19, until Saturday, November 2, as Betty the witch and her sisters take over the adventure playground.

Little witches and wizards will get to explore the decorated playground including its daring giant tube slide, secret climbing wall and hidden tunnels, to collect the ingredients the magical witches have misplaced and create a spellbinding charm to protect the castle.

Visit Betty the witch and her sisters in Belvoir Castle's enchanted Halloween trail.

Rachel Cullis Dorsett, of Belvoir Castle, said: “We love seeing our visitors enjoy this creepy time of year and experience the magical delights of Halloween.

“We hope our new enchanted trail ignites little imaginations as they join the witches’ coven and our pumpkin painting activity is sure to encourage reams of creativity from all family members, no matter their age.”

Betty the witch will be in and around Belvoir Castle's adventure playground this Halloween.

Tickets for the trail are available from https://www.belvoircastle.com/book-halloween-trail/.

Tickets range from £3 to £5 for the Halloween trail only. Tickets are also available for entrance to the gardens and adventure playground as well.