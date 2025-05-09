A fairytale destination in the countryside has a new lineup of tours kicking off this month, encapsulating the castle’s charm, beauty and secrets.

Visitors to Belvoir Castle can experience an in-depth insight into life in a stately home and see the less glamorous parts of Belvoir Castle on the What the Butler Saw experience.

On selected dates in May, June and August, knowledgeable guides will spill the secrets of servant life and share stories, anecdotes and characters who worked to support the Dukes and Duchesses of the past.

The Crown

Liz Flodman, visitor experience sales manager at Belvoir Castle, said: “Step behind-the-scenes and walk in the footsteps of a former butler or venture out onto the parkland via our electric bus.

“Whatever you’re interested in, there are exciting ways to explore our beautiful Regency Castle and see another side of our Estate this year.”

This year, art enthusiasts can wander the Castle’s extensive art galleries on a special tour of the Duke of Rutland’s collection, which includes paintings by Gainsborough, Reynolds and the Dutch Masters.

The Film Lover’s Tour will tell a first-hand account about how film crews used Belvoir Castle’s interior splendour and exterior facades, which feature in multiple period dramas, including Netflix’s The Crown and BBC’s The Young Victoria.

In the Castle’s grounds, visitors can explore the Estate on a Capability Brown Parkland Tour from an electric vehicle.

Belvoir Castle

What the Butler Saw Tour at Belvoir Castle

Guided by Belvoir’s expert gardeners, guests will learn all about the Estate and how the current Duke and Duchess of Rutland found plans originally drawn up by Sir Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown.

The drawings were thought to be lost in a fire but were instead used to transform the parkland and bring his vision to life.

New for 2025 are seasonal Garden Tours and quaint Orchard Tours where ticket holders embrace the quintessential English country garden, learn about Belvoir’s passion for produce, including heritage apple cider, wines from its own vineyard, lamb and Herefordshire beef.

Liz added: “For an extra special experience, tour goers in 2025 can get access to areas of the Castle which are usually out of bounds to the public.

The Gardens at Belvoir Castle

The Art Collection Tour at Belvoir Castle

The Exclusive Belvoir Tour tells stories of royals and celebrities who have visited the destination and its Dukes and Duchesses over the years.”

The What The Butler Saw tour takes place on selected dates in May, June and August, the Belvoir Art Collection Tour and Exclusive Belvoir Tour kick off on May 12 and run until October, with the Film Lovers’ Tour running on selected dates through June, July and September.

General admission with a Castle and Garden ticket is £23.40 for adults, £21.60 for students and over 65s, £9 for children and free for under threes, when booked in advance. Curated tours are an additional fee.