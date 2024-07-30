A voluntary group has raised over £100 for a foodbank.

Members of the Grantham Roundtable have raised £171.39 for the Grantham Foodbank during one of their fundraising events.

A member of the group said: “Our members went on a shopping spree at Lidl, filling our carts with much-needed essentials like pasta, tinned vegetables, fish, and cereals.

Members of the Grantham Roundtable at Grantham Foodbank.

Members of the Grantham Roundtable picking up the food for the foodbank.

“These items will go directly to support those in need within our community.

“A huge thank you to everyone who contributed to this cause. Your generosity is making a real difference!"

Dorothy Gaughan, co-ordinator of Grantham Foodbank, said: “This was a much-needed boost to our stocks.

“In June alone we distributed around five tonnes of food and supplies, nearly 5,000 meals to vulnerable adults and children. This is an increase of around 10% up on June 2023.



”The support of local charities like the Roundtable is greatly appreciated and helps us to keep up with the increasing demand on our services.”