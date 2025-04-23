A volunteer who has spent more than a decade protecting and improving the River Witham has been named one of the UK’s River Champions for 2025.

David Martin, co-lead of Grantham RiverCare, has received the national accolade from the River Restoration Centre (RRC) in recognition of his long-standing commitment to river health and community engagement.

David has led the volunteer group for at least five years, coordinating regular clean-ups, water quality monitoring, and the removal of invasive Himalayan balsam.

David's award honours ten years of service to town's river and wildlife Photo: Supplied

He also plays a key role in local environmental reporting, helping to alert authorities to pollution in the River Witham at Wyndham Park, prompting investigations by Anglian Water and the Environment Agency.

His community efforts go beyond the riverbank. David co-authors the Tales from the Riverbank column in the Grantham Journal with fellow co-lead Ian Simmons and contributes to local events, all while working full-time.

After the January floods, he quickly mobilised volunteers to clear debris and offer support to those affected, earning praise from councillors and residents.

Decade of river care earns award for committed community volunteer David Martin. Photo: Supplied

Gail Talton, Witham project manager at East Mercia Rivers Trust, nominated David for the award, said: "A passionate advocate for rivers, David not only works tirelessly within his RiverCare role but also captures and shares stunning river photography and consistently goes the extra mile.

“His enthusiasm and dedication make him a true River Champion."

Although he could not attend the RRC’s annual conference in Brighton to receive the award in person, David was surprised with the certificate and a celebratory bottle of bubbly during a RiverCare clean-up last week.

The award was presented during a surprise moment at a recent clean-up. Photo: Supplied

David was praised for leading clean-ups and tackling pollution. Photo: Supplied

David said: “I'm delighted to receive this award.

“It's a testament to the support, hard work and dedication of my co-lead Ian Simmons and our trusted team of RiverCare volunteers.”