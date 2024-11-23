A pub is honouring the town’s unsung heroes with a free lunch to recognise their dedication to local charities.

On Monday, December 9, the Recruiting Sergeant in Great Gonerby, near Grantham, will host 25 volunteers for a two-course meal with a drink, organised by landlady Alison Mavros.

The event aims to thank individuals who devote their time to supporting charities, including St Barnabas Hospice, Grantham Foodbank, Grantham Passage and Poverty Concern, and BHive Community.

The Recruiting Sergeant in Great Gonerby. Photo: Supplied.

Alison said: “Within Grantham, we have some amazing registered charities that, without committed volunteers, could not offer the support to local people that they do.

“I just thought that I would love to give back something as a thank you for the incredible commitment they show.”

The initiative stems from Alison’s desire to celebrate community spirit while her pub remains closed on Mondays.

Alison Mavros, proprietor of the Recruiting Sergeant in Great Gonerby. Photo: Supplied.

She said the event had been extremely well received and collaborated with local fundraiser Rob Dixon to identify deserving volunteers.

Rob praised the effort, saying: “Events like this bring Grantham together, and it can only enhance the relationships between the public and businesses like Alison's.”

He said recognising volunteers was extremely important but acknowledged the financial strain some businesses face, making support difficult for some.

Rob Dixon , lead volunteer and fundraiser at BHive Community/Hive FM. Photo: Supplied.

Nominations have already been received from several charities, and Alison hopes the lunch will strengthen ties between volunteers, businesses, and the wider community.

While this year’s lunch is a one-off, Alison expressed her hope to make similar gestures an annual tradition but warned it would depend on the economic climate.