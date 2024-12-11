A council is calling for people to volunteer and care for trees in the district.

South Kesteven District Council is calling upon volunteers to help water, care and maintain 68 new trees that will be planted in public sites across Grantham, Stamford, Bourne and Market Deeping between December and March.

This follows SKDC’s new Trees and Woodland Strategy, which encourages planting the right trees in the right place for the right season.

Volunteers planting trees in Wyndham Park, Grantham.

District Councillor Rhys Baker (Green), SKDC cabinet member for the environment, said: “No experience is needed and the only qualification is enthusiasm!

“This is a rare chance to join our community of tree care volunteers and be part of a network of neighbours making a difference.

“It’s a great way to connect with others who care about our environment while enjoying time outdoors.

“Community trees are more than just part of the landscape. They’re living, growing symbols of what we can achieve together for future generations.

“By volunteering, people of all ages can help ensure they thrive to enhance the beauty of our parks and streets.

“Most new trees fail to settle due to lack of early care, so additional volunteer support with watering and mulching will ensure they grow strong and healthy, securing the long-term benefit to everyone.”

Anyone interested can email climatechange@southkesteven.gov.uk or call 01476 406080.