Proposed restrictions outside a primary school could make it safer for children arriving at school at peak times.

Lincolnshire County Council are reviewing waiting restrictions outside of Poplar Farm Primary School in Grantham for there to be no waiting at any time in Pembrooke Avenue, Penrhyn Way, Helmsley Road and on the bends on Helmsley Road.

Also, no waiting from Monday to Friday from 8.15am until 9.15am and 2.45pm until 3.45pm outside 20 to 32 Helmsley Road.

Poplar Farm Primary School in Grantham.

If approved, it could mean “less inconsiderate parking at times when children are at their most vulnerable,” said Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways.

He added: “In this case though it is clear that there are no easy answers or quick wins.

"The plan as it stands will free up the paths when they need to be safer for pedestrians and hopefully encourage more walking to school, at least for a proportion of the journey, than is currently happening."

Parking and waiting restrictions are a continuing topic of discussion outside the school, including speeding concerns.

In April of last year, a new pedestrian crossing was in the works near the school, as well as a reduced speed limit.

People are able to make comments on the proposals by next Friday (March 1) by emailing TRO@lincolnshire.gov.uk.

