There’s a buzz around a village primary school which has been described as being ‘treasured by pupils and their families’ by Ofsted.

Caythorpe Primary School was visited by Ofsted just before Christmas 2024, and last week received the results of the inspection.

As of September 2024, schools in England no longer receive Ofsted single headline grades, also known as single word judgements, but receive a rating in the four existing subcategories: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

Caythorpe primary school celebrate their 'Good' Ofsted, pupils with headteacher Helen Hunt (left) and Enchanted Forest class teacher Cassandra Cook (right).

Having been rated as ‘requires improvement’ in the 2022 report, Caythorpe’s school, part of the Community Inclusive Trust, has now been rated as ‘good’ in all of these areas, as well as good in Early years provision.

Caythorpe was described in the report as a “warm and welcoming school” where pupils feel happy and safe, and “rightly describe the school as inclusive and caring”.

The curriculum is described as “ambitious and well sequenced”, where staff receive high-quality professional development and training from the trust and “subject leadership is a strength”, while the school’s strong reading ethos was also praised.

Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) were said by the inspectors to receive expert support, and flourish in the school and achieve well as the curriculum is suitably adapted so that pupils successfully take part in all lessons.

In order to improve, the inspector stated in their report that the school should continue the work to develop pupils’ oracy and improve pupils’ confidence in using subject and technical language, as well as ensuring that the curriculum is consistently and securely implemented.

Headteacher Helen Hunt said: “The report reflects the hard work and commitment of the staff at Caythorpe Primary School to strive to make the school an inclusive and caring place to learn and play.

“The report also states that the children are a credit to the school, to quote the inspector — ‘The ‘Caythorpe bees’ (be ready, be responsible, be respectful) are central to the school’s work — Lessons ‘buzz’ with pupils’ enthusiasm.’

“It seems they really are the bees’ knees!”