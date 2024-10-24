A former Prime Minister’s private collection will feature in a 1940s weekend.

A 1940’s celebration will be held at Harlaxton Manor, near Grantham, on Saturday (October 26) and Sunday (October 27) from 10am until 5pm.

Taking centre stage at the event will be ‘Meeting Winston Churchill’, a private collection of memorabilia of the wartime Prime Minister.

The 1940s weekend at Harlaxton Manor will feature historical reenactments and military vehicles from the period.

The display will also include a lifesize wax work of the former Prime Minister, as well as Winston Churchill lookalike, Steve McTigue, on hand to speak to guests.

There will also be live entertainment including a local wartime vocalist Miss Sarah-Jane, as well as The Blitz Dancers performing favoured dance of the time, including the waltz, foxtrot and tango.

Dr Holly Carter, director and dean of Harlaxton College, said: “Harlaxton Manor is honoured to present this incredible private collection of Winston Churchill memorabilia - especially given that 2024 marks the 150th anniversary of his birth.

Harlaxton Manor near Grantham.

“We’ll be showcasing some real items of historical interest that history buffs and those with an affinity for the military are sure to enjoy, as well as giving guests a true taste of the times with live 1940s music, dancers and military vehicles from the era such as proudly displayed in the Manor’s Front Circle.

“We’d like to extend our warmest thanks to the late Lord Cormack, the former CEO of Heritage Lincolnshire, who made this opportunity possible.

“Harlaxton Manor has a unique history tied directly to the war effort, making this a labour of love that honours the rich heritage of this wonderful building and the last wishes of a much-loved diplomat.”

Military vehicles will also be on display including Willy Jeeps GPW Jeeps and Dodge WC51 weapons carriers.

To book tickets, go to https://tickets.harlaxton.co.uk/.

Tickets for the weekend are £8.50 for children, £12 for concessions and £15 for adults. Family tickets cost £40.