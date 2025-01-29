Police officers have released drone footage showing how technology helped in the search for two men suspected of theft.

The incident in the Grantham area occurred on Friday (January 24), when officers responded to reports of intruders at a construction site on High Road, Manthorpe.

The suspects fled the scene in a white Nissan van before abandoning the vehicle and running on foot.

Using a drone, a Lincolnshire Police officer tracked the men as they climbed fences and made their way through the Manthorpe estate.

One man, aged 47, was found hiding behind a vehicle on Baysdale Grove and was arrested on suspicion of theft.

The van, which had been reported stolen in November 2024, was seized.

A screenshot of the drone footage which shows the suspect hiding behind a car. Image: Lincolnshire Police

Police confirmed that the arrested man has been released under investigation, and further inquiries are underway.

Unfortunately, the second suspect did manage to evade police.

Anyone with information that may assist police with their enquiries should call 101, quoting incident 403 of January 24, 2025.