Products created by a local shop will be sold in garden centres across Yorkshire.

Bird care products, sold by Henry Bell based in Dysart Road, Grantham, will be sold at six garden centres across north and west Yorkshire including in Tong, Tingley, Otley, Bingley, York and Scarborough.

Commercial director Tony Clare said: “We are delighted to supply Yorkshire Garden Centres with our vibrant and extensive range of products.

Henry Bell products

“We have some tremendous new additions, innovations and premium quality feeds to showcase in-store, and we are confident that they will prove incredibly popular with both centre staff and consumers.”

Henry Bell products

Phil Hemmings, Yorkshire Garden Centres Garden sundries and Christmas buyer, said: “We are looking forward to stocking the Henry Bell WIld Bird Car collection and can’t wait for the merchandising re-lays to be completed.”