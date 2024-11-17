School staff hope to raise over £10,000 to build a new outdoor play area.

Staff at Isaac Newton Primary School in Grantham want to build the outdoor play area for the Early Years Foundation Stage.

The area would include a seating area for up to 60 children and artificial grass for them to play on.

Happy children at Isaac Newton Primary School in Grantham.

Gayle Ellis, trust early years lead at the school, said: “Isaac Newton Primary School is really excited at the prospect of having an outdoor classroom which would significantly improve opportunities for reception children, to learn both inside and outside, all year round.

“We know that learning outside really supports children to develop a sense of exploration and curiosity.

“When we see our children engaging with nature firsthand, we see them develop imagination and a love of learning.

“We are grateful for any support the wider community can give to help us to achiever our goal.”

So far, the school has raised more than £4,000, but needs £10,000 to reach their goal.

To help the school raise money, go to https://www.kindlink.com/fundraising/community-inclusive-trust-/isaac-eyfs-fundraiser.

