A council is calling upon other businesses to employ ex-military personnel.

South Kesteven District Council employs 16 former Armed Forces workers, bringing their transferable skills from their work in the Royal Logistics Corps, Infantry regiments, Royal Anglian Regiment and the Armoured Corps, into the council’s services.

Councillor Richard Dixon-Warren, SKDC’s Armed Forces champion, said: “Military personnel possess a wealth of transferable skills capable of enhancing any organisation.

Former Military workers that now work for South Kesteven District Council. Photo: SKDC

“As a signatory to the Armed Forces Covenant and holders of the Ministry Defence Employers Recognition Scheme, we are extremely proud to have so many military veterans working for the council.

“I would urge any company looking to recruit at any level to take a close look at employing ex-services personnel.

“There are really helpful employment websites supporting any company or organisation that signs the Armed Forces Covenant as a pledge to support defence.”

Within the council, two members of the CCTV team were in the Royal Artillery and the Grenadier Guards, and also the head of economic development is from an Armed Forces background.

Cameron Greene, who works for SKDC, applies his skills that he learnt in the Army’s Royal Engineers to SKDC’s Street Scene.

He said: “We now have nine ex-military on the Street Scene team, all dedicated to getting the job done as they used to do for the Armed Forces.

“In many ways the council suits those who have served in the military. There is a clearly defined structure, opportunities to progress and a great team spirit.”

HGV driver Cheryl Miller served in the Royal Auxiliary Air Force.

She said: “I drove Land Rovers, armoured personnel vehicles and Bedford four-tonners.

“I have always been a driver and have been able to transfer those skills.”

Another HGV driver, Mick Toms, also served with the Royal Engineers.

He said: “I was in engineering after coming out of the forces but then went back into driving and this role really suits me.”