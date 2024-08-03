No matter what there is across South Kesteven, a broad expanse of 365 square miles, I know we reside in a wonderful area, and it truly is a great place to live, writes South Kesteven District Council’s deputy leader Paul Stokes (Ind).

As an elected Grantham councillor (Arnoldfield) I am of course committed to improving Grantham, but in my role as deputy leader and a cabinet member, I am also allied to our towns. I was brought up in Bourne, I am a Brunian, worked in Stamford, and have many friends in the Deepings.

However, in this column, I particularly want to reflect on the rural areas and communities.

South Kesteven District Council deputy leader Paul Stokes

We are blessed with numerous beautiful villages and hamlets throughout our entire district and at this time of year, via parish and town councils, the community in general, village hall committees and volunteer groups, there is a plethora of events going on to entertain families, along with visitor attractions and buildings of interest to us.

I would urge people to support these events in their community. Similarly, I would encourage the bodies facilitating the villages, whether as a one-off or permanently to engage with your district councillors and ensure they are actively involved.

We were elected by you and it is only right that we support you.

I would be happy to hear from you on the interaction and any improvements you could envisage from your district councillor and how the district council itself could improve its service to your area: P.stokes@southkesteven.gov.uk

As a Grantham town councillor, I am all too aware of the commitment and dedication from our town and parish councillors. These are all volunteers, and it is only right that they are fully supported by both district and county councillors.

You had your say in the district council elections in May 2023, and the current administration will continue to work with you, in the most transparent way and proactive way possible.