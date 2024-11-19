A housebuilder has donated spare wood to a Men’s Shed group.

Allison Homes East has donated the spare woods from its Orchards development to the Grantham branch of Men’s Sheds.

Stephen Featherstone, chair of Grantham Men’s Shed, said: “On behalf of all the members of the Grantham Men’s Shed, we would like to sincerely thank Allison Homes for the donation of wood.

Handover of wood to the Grantham branch of Men’s Shed.

“We have already started using it and have big plans for the remainder that will both improve our operation and give our members projects to work on. We cannot thank them enough.”

The group has already created a work bench with the leftover timber.

Andy Richards, construction director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are very proud to be supporting Grantham Men’s Shed with this donation.

“It is an excellent organisation that does truly valuable work in the community and we can’t wait to see everything they create with the wood.”