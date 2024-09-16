Hospice staff have celebrated the 10th anniversary of one of its hospital bases.

St Barnabas Hospice base at Grantham Hospital celebrated its 10th anniversary on September 6.

St Barnabas executives, trustees, volunteers, clinical staff and members of the community came together to mark the occasion, celebrating how the hospice base has cared for nearly 1,500 patients since it opened its doors on September 8, 2014.

Staff and guests at the 10-year celebration event.

Ward manager Lisa Roberts said: “We have looked after so many families who all bring a different story with them.

“These stories are wonderful to hear and help tremendously in developing the connections we have with our patients.

“An overarching impression is that the Grantham community have embraced the hospice and support us extremely well, with donations of equipment and sometimes cake!

The special celebration cake made by Nicki Johnson.

“We have a wonderful group of volunteers who are very dedicated and for some volunteers they have been supporting the hospice nearly from the beginning.

“We have also been here to support our wider team at Grantham Hospital when their patients have required hospice care.

“Staff across the hospital often pop in for a chat or for some support in times of need.

“This demonstrates the power of the hospice and the supportive care we are able to give to the wider community.”

Those who attended the event were invited to reflect in the garden, which has and still provides a place for patients and their families to sit.

Also, dedicated support Nicki Johnson, whose mum was cared for at the ward, made a special celebration cake and St Barnabas themed cupcakes.

Ten engraved ironwork feathers have been put up in the hospital garden.

Michelle Webb, St Barnabas Hospice deputy CEO, gave an emotional speech at the event.

She said: “On behalf of the executive board, I would like to express our thanks for a decade of hard work, dedication, and compassionate care.

Guests at the event.

“Alongside Lisa and her remarkable team, I would like to extend that thanks to our volunteers and generous donors.

“Your contributions of time and resources have been invaluable, and without you, our work would not be possible.”