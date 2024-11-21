A fundraiser has been set up to ensure a museum can remain open through the winter and into next year.

When Viv Reichelt took over as chairperson of the Grantham Community Heritage Association, which oversees Grantham Museum, in August, she discovered that there was no money in the museum’s bank account.

As a result, staff were not able to pay the gas bill for the museum, and volunteers were coming into the museum when it was cold.

Grantham Museum. Photo: Google Maps

Viv is now trying to raise money to “get us through the winter”.

Viv said: “We cannot expect volunteers and visitors to come to the museum in the cold.

Viv Reichelt (right) with Nick Jones (left) and Councillor Paddy Perry (middle) at the museum.

“By raising about £1,000, this will carry us through the winter.

“Our whole institution is about the history of Grantham. We are trying to stay here for the next generation.

“We need it to stay open for them to come to.”

Viv has many plans in the pipeline for the museum next year, but the fundraiser is needed just through the colder months.

Grantham Museum Volunteers.

She added: “I have a five-year plan. We want to build a coffee shop and make it a community hub.

“We are also getting a new website. We also want to open more days. At the moment, we can only open three days a week but I want it to eventually open four or five days.

The Compton organ from the former Granada.

“We are also getting the Compton organ that used to be in the Granada in Grantham. I’m hoping something like that will bring more people into the museum as they will remember it.

“We just need to get through the winter first.”

To help raise funds for Grantham Museum, go to https://tinyurl.com/Museum-fundraiser.

Grantham Museum continues to look for volunteers. Anyone interested can call 01476 568783.