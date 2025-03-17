A dance group needs new members or it could face coming to an end after nearly 40 years.

The Allington Morris dance group, based near Grantham, is appealing for new members before the dance season begins on May 1.

If they do not get enough members to join by then, then the group could finish after it formed 37 years ago.

Morris dancers outside the Welby Arms in Allington, near Grantham. Photo: Paul Hayley

Jane Anderson, squire and has been a member for 29 years, said: “The issue is our members are getting older.

“At full strength last year we had 12 people available to dance and three musicians.

“If we do not get any new members, we are only looking at really one musician and there may be five to six dancers.

“We need at least six new dancers. If we don’t have enough then we can’t dance.

“We also need new members because at the moment, we cannot even guarantee we have people for practice.”

The group formed in 1988. When Allington used to have a summer fete, the community thought it would “be a bit of fun” to do some Morris dancing at the event.

The dancers have 'great fun'.

The dancing went down well and therefore, the group was formed.

Jane, 67, added: “Most of the original members have now died or left the area.

“Our secretary Mary is one who has been there since the beginning.”

The group has been running for 37 years.

The group’s practice season runs from September until April. The dance season begins in May, where members have previously performed in a number of events including village fetes.

“It’s not difficult to do, it’s great fun and it’s a very social thing to do,” said Jane.

She added: “It’s a different type of thing to do.

“Everyone finds it mindboggling at first, but it’s very straightforward to learn.

“You are part of a group, but also part of a performance. That’s something you don’t get to do very often.

“There is something that is quite fulfilling about being part of a group that dances.

“It’s a great feeling.”

Until the end of April, the group is running sessions every Thursday from 8pm until 9.15pm in Allington Village Hall, to give people the chance to try morris dancing.

Jane said: “The sessions aim to help anybody and teach anybody that wants to have a go.

“They don’t have to do it long term, it’s just to give it a go.”

Anyone who would like to attend a session to try out Morris dancing can email Mary McKinlay by email at bobmckinlay1@aol.com.

Alternatively, they can just turn up on the night.