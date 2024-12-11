A restaurant owner says he was ‘heartbroken’ after a group of people left without paying a £300 food bill.

The group of six people tucked into a meal and drinks at The Tinel Seafood and Grill Restaurant in Wharf Road, Grantham, with the bill totalling more than £300.

However, they left without paying, leaving owner Flavio Serra “shocked and disappointed” at the incident, which happened on Friday (December 6).

Staff outside the Tinel Seafood and Grill Restaurant.

He said: “It’s heartbreaking for us as a small, independent business because situations like this not only hurt us financially, but also impacts the morale of our hardworking staff.

“It’s devastating to know that after putting so much effort into providing excellent food and service, there are individuals who disregard basic decency and respect.

“This kind of behaviour affects more than just our business, it impacts the entire team who strive to make every guest feel welcomed and valued.”

Flavio Serra, owner of Tinel Seafood & Grill Restaurant.

This is not the first time something like this has happened at Tinel, as last year another group left without paying their bill.

“As a small business, every penny counts. This behaviour was disrespectful to the hardworking team who strive to provide exceptional service,” said Flavio.

Flavio has CCTV footage of the incident and says it has been handed to Lincolnshire Police.

Lincolnshire Police said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

In the first seven months of 2024, Lincolnshire Police received 20 reports of non-payment of food or drink, data from a Freedom of Information request submitted by LincsOnline revealed.

Grantham was listed as the second highest area, with five incidents reported.