A school’s toy bank shop reopens next week with the aim of to bring joy to children this Christmas.

This year, the King’s School Christmas Toy Bank will be based in 71 High Street, Grantham, and open on Wednesday afternoons for three weeks from November 27, from 1.45pm until 3.30pm.

In the run-up to the opening date, the school, which has run the project for nine years, receives donations of toys from the community.

The King's School pupils sorting out the toy bank.

These are then sorted by the pupils into three categories, including smaller toys, mid-range toys and large toys and cuddly toys, as well as books.

It is then set up like a normal shop with more than 30 pupils involved in running it, taking on leadership roles, learning shop management skills, and logistics and media roles.

Visitors to the shop are guided around and can get the toys, and rolls of wrapping paper, for free.

Nathan Whales is assistant headteacher at King’s and oversees the project.

He said: “Originally, the toy bank was only a King’s project. Our boys donated and our boys ran a shop to recycle into the community.

“Over the years, more and more of the community have got involved and this now brings the town together.

“We are indebted to Tony Ruby, Price and Sons Funeral Directors, The Garden Yard and Cliffedale and Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School for their support in collecting donations for us.”

The only evidence the toy bank needs from visitors to the shop is proof they are in receipt of child benefit.

“This is because we don’t want to judge who is or isn’t in need,” said Nathan.

“There are families who are not on benefit, with parents working multiple jobs for example, who will find Christmas a significant cost.

“We can support any family who feels they could benefit from our help.”