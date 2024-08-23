Residents are being asked about plans to build a new shop.

Buckminster Estates and Norwich Hub is asking the public to comment on the proposal to build a new shop on the Poplar Farm development in Grantham.

The proposals are the first step in a larger scheme that would eventually contain a community centre, nursery and medical facilities.

The Poplar Farm estate.

Stuart Bizley, on behalf of both developers, said: “We’re really pleased to get this next phase of the Poplar Farm development underway.

“We urge residents to have a look at the plans on the consultation website and let us know what they think.

The proposed site for a shop and parking. Photo: Buckminster Estates/Norwich Hub

“We will evaluate all of the comments and make any necessary changes before submitting the planning application in September.

“If the council (South Kesteven District Council) grants us planning permission, we’d hope to make a start on site in early 2025, with a view to the shop opening 12 months later.”

Access to the store will be off Penryhn Way using the existing entrance. Pedestrian pathways from two points on Penrhyn Way lead to the store entrance. Photo: Buckminster Estates/Norwich Hub

The proposed shop would have a sales area of around 3,000 sq ft, approximately the size of Tesco Express in Barrowby Gate or the Co-op in Springfield Road.

Car parking is also proposed for 21 vehicles, including two disabled spaces.

The landscaping plans for the site. Photo: Buckminster Estates/Norwich Hub

There will also be around 1,000 sq ft for a back office and storage.

There will also be pedestrian paths from two points on Penrhyn Way, leading to the store entrance.

There is no closing date for the consultation, but those wishing to comment are encouraged to do it as soon as they can.

To comment on the proposals, go to https://www.poplarfarmgrantham.co.uk/shop-plans.

