A new Lego group is being built to help people with their mental health and wellbeing.

Willow Farm CIC, based in Fulbeck, has started an adults-only Lego group, offering people a space to meet others and build Lego models.

Still in its infancy, the group has already gained popularity with Lego enthusiasts and those who have not used it since they were a child.

Whether you are a Lego enthusiast or novice, the group offers members a safe and non-judgemental space to build models.

Leader of the group Ollie Crowder said the aim is to offer a “non-judgmental space” for “like-minded people that have an interest in Lego”.

He added: “There is a stigma that Lego is just for kids and because of that stigma, we wanted to create an environment and share that interest in Lego with others.

“The main aim is to provide someone with a safe space, to hang out with people with similar interests and just interact with each other.

“There are so many Lego sets out there for people to do. We have avid Lego collectors and people that haven’t touched it since they were a child.

The group offers a 'non-judgemental space' for people interested in Lego.

“We only started six weeks ago. Now we have a two-week break before another six weeks.

“It’s nice to already see people coming along regularly and looking forward to coming.

“Very good friendships have come out of it.”

A member following the instructions for his Lego model.

In sessions, there are several activities members can take part in. There are free Lego bricks, allowing people to build what they want.

There are also sets with instructions that people can follow and build. Finally, there is a group build that everyone is encouraged to take part in.

Ollie added: “We encourage everyone to get involved because then we are doing it altogether.

A spitfire created by the group.

“We have built things like Lincoln Cathedral, a spitfire and a Red Arrows plane.

A Red Arrow plane created by the group.

A replica Titanic ship made out of Lego.

“We are trying to do a lot of Lincolnshire-based stuff.”

Another aspect of the sessions is the ‘six brick challenge’.

Ollie said: “People get six bricks, which are six of the basic pieces of Lego. With these six bricks, there are around 26 million combinations they can be made into.

“It is to show uniqueness. It is to metaphorically say you are part of millions in the world and you are unique.”

Looking to the future, Ollie hopes the group will continue for at least a year.

He added: “We want to get more people involved and carry it on.

“The goal is to get people together and get more friendships formed. There has been a lot of isolation over the years, so the more we can do to combat that the better.”

Anyone who is interested in joining the group can get in contact with Ollie via the Willow Farm CIC Facebook page.

The group is only open to those aged 18 and over.

Willow Farm CIC is an equine assisted therapy centre that leads therapeutic activities to support mental health and wellbeing.

