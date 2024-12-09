A family is raising money for a charity that supported them through cancer treatment for their seven-year-old son.

In March this year Fred Brewer — aged six at the time — was diagnosed with a Wilms tumour, a form of kidney cancer.

As a result, Fred, who lives on the Manthorpe estate near Grantham, underwent pre-operative and post-operative chemotherapy, as well as multiple surgeries to remove the tumour and organs the cancer had compromised.

Fred Brewer, aged 7.

“He was so brave and strong throughout his whole treatment,” said mum Bryony Brewer.

She added: "Unfortunately, the chemotherapy made him very poorly and with the surgery, he had long stays at Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC), but he coped incredibly well.”

In November, Fred rang the bell and is officially in remission.

Fred at hospital with mum Bryony.

Following his cancer fight, Fred’s dad Rick, will be running the Manchester marathon on Sunday, April 27, 2025, to raise money for PASIC, a cancer support charity for children and young people.

Bryony said: “We are raising money for PASIC as it is a fantastic charity that works with the whole family to provide support for young people going through cancer.

Fred (right) with mum Bryony.

“They have provided emotional support to us and treats to both Fred and his brothers.

“Fred’s dad is going to run the marathon to give back to the charity so their amazing work can continue to give support to other families, as no family should have to face cancer alone.”

The family are raising money at https://www.justgiving.com/page/bryony-brewer-1731103965839.

