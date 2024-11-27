A new project aims to bring more film industry professionals to the district.

South Kesteven District Council’s Set Jetting project, run by Lincolnshire County Council, is getting the go-ahead thanks to a £55,000 grant from SKDC’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The project will involve a screen networking event to showcase South Kesteven to industry professionals including producers, crew, location managers and commissioners.

Actors on set for filming of Victoria at Harlaxton Manor. Photo: Harlaxton Manor

A showreel will illustrate notable productions filmed in the district with footage of locations as visitors will experience them and bespoke itineraries to help guide visitors.

Councillor Ashley Baxter (Ind), leader of SKDC, said: “Beautiful South Kesteven is already a famously film-friendly district.

“We want to encourage new and returning film makers and production companies to make the most of our historic street scenes and rolling countryside.

“We also know tourists love to visit film locations and this is a great opportunity for us to help them to do so.

“Now we want to find new locations to make the most of this opportunity. It’s an area with huge potential for filming and we want to hear about potential sites and buildings that we can add to our offer.”

Many blockbusters have been filmed in South Kesteven locations, including Burghley House, Belton House, Harlaxton Manor, Grimsthorpe Castle and many more.

Now, SKDC is searching for potential new film locations.

Hayley Toyne, growth manager for LCC’s visitor economy team, said: “Film tourism is incredibly valuable.

“It provides an income stream for locations, plus adds a whole new dimension to the district’s visitor appeal.

“South Kesteven has a huge amount to offer and we look forward to helping welcome more film cameras to this amazing district.”

Suggestions for film locations can be sent to SKDC tourism officer Joshua Farmer by email at joshua.farmer@southkesteven.gov.uk.