A district council leader vowed to keep residents safe and learn any lessons from the “heartbreaking” Grenfell Tower report.

Following a six-year public enquiry, a 1,700 page report was released last Wednesday (September 4) that examined the circumstances of the fire at Grenfell Tower in London on June 14, 2017, which killed 72 people.

Leader of South Kesteven District Council Coun Ashley Baxter said he found the report “disturbing and heartbreaking”, but it was “sadly not surprising”.

Councillor Ashley Baxter, leader of SKDC

Coun Baxter wants to assure SKDC residents that their wellbeing and safety is the council's “fundamental priority”.

He said: “As leader of SKDC, I was especially struck by two of the early comments from the report: the first was a reference to an ‘attitude of complacency’, the second was a comment from a panel member about an organisation’s ‘failure to treat residents as people’.

“In the wake of the Grenfell report being published, we would like to reassure tenants that we do all we can to ensure our properties comply with the regulations.

“We do have certain responsibilities with regard to the safety of our buildings in South Kesteven.

“The council has a dedicated team which takes social housing compliance most seriously.”

As leader, Coun Baxter also attends monthly meetings with the director of housing, chief executive and cabinet member for housing.

In June, SKDC’s fire risk assessment, legionella, asbestos re-inspection and lift inspections remained at 100%.

Electrical figures were also 91.89% and gas inspections showed 98.21% compliance.

Coun Baxter added: “Our compliance figures under the current administration have continued to improve as we have completed actions ordered by the housing regulator, building on work started under the previous administration.

“We encourage all our tenants to allow access to their homes, when requested, so that we can ensure their homes are safe.

“Alongside changes made to the building control process since the tragedy, we feel we make a valuable contribution to people's safety in their homes.

“We will review all of the recommendations contained within the Grenfell report, and react where necessary to continue to improve our systems and processes across our council housing, and indeed all council buildings. We want to keep people safe.”

