Parents of a schoolgirl who died in 2022 teamed up with a charity at the weekend to carry out a wellbeing walk.

Jack and Jenni Swift, founders of Evelyn’s Butterfly Effect set up in memory of their daughter Evelyn Gibson, teamed up with their friend John Bell to do the walk on Sunday (June 9).

John is from Walking 4 Hope, a charity that supports the mental health and wellbeing of those who may be struggling.

Jenni said: “We started at the Farrier, and the 6.5 mile walk took us across fields to Barrowby, across to Denton Reservoir and then back along the Grantham canal to the Farrier. It was a great opportunity to walk and talk.”

John Bell is undertaking a year-long walk to raise money for Walking 4 Hope.

John, who was dressed up as Deadpool, is undertaking a year-long walking challenge while carrying a specially adapted bath displaying ducks representing loved ones lost to suicide.

“The bath also bears a flag with photos of these beloved individuals, including John’s son Jake and our daughter Evelyn,” said Jenni.

She added: “It’s a great talking point and helps to raise awareness of suicide being the biggest killer of under 35s in the UK.”

Jenni hopes they will be able to hold more wellbeing walks in the future.