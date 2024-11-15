Home   Grantham   News   Article

Grantham Community Cancer Support Group has ‘fabulous’ time at glowrobix session

By Katie Green
Published: 10:00, 15 November 2024

Members of a cancer support group had a ‘fabulous’ time in a glowrobix session.

The Grantham Community Cancer Support Group enjoyed its glowrobix session at Choices Gym, in Dysart Road, last Saturday (November 9).

The members raised £86 for itself, to continue supporting people affected by cancer and also enjoy more activities in the future.

Members of the Grantham Community Cancer Support Group having fun dancing in the dark!
Organiser Clare Roberts said: “We were amazed to see so many people turn up to support us.

“What better way to spend a Saturday afternoon than with such lovely people, dancing in the dark with glowsticks to cheesy music!

Members of the Grantham Community Cancer Support Group having fun dancing in the dark!
“Everyone had big smiles throughout.”

Anyone interested in joining the group can contact Clare by emailing granthamcommunitycsg@gmail.com or call 07541776299.

