There are many factors to think about when getting a dog, writes Sara Barnes of Who Let Your Dogs Out?

There are a number of high profile and not so high profile dog trainers that like me, many people follow on social media and it is interesting to read how they make the decision when it comes to picking the next dog to join their family. Some focus on the dog they need to fill a training gap, others look for a dog that is more of a pet or can be moulded into what they need.

They don’t just say I like the look of a specific breed, they think about what role the dogs will play in the family, the needs of the dog in relation to exercise, training, and mental needs like prey drive and enrichment.

Sara Barnes

Like all of us they have breeds that they will stay clear of due to health concerns, they don’t like specific characteristics and/or over breeding.

So, what should us mere mortals consider when we are choosing the next dog to join our family?

At a high level we should look at breed characteristics – this includes size, grooming needs, level of dependence/independence, trainability, and exercise needs. This will narrow the field of possibilities in the first instance.

If you think you want a specific breed go out and meet as many of them as possible, you will notice that every breed has standard characteristics, but the extent to which they are present in each dog will vary from dog to dog, even within the same litter.

An easy way to think about it is:

1. Family/home life – do you have an active lifestyle, where you are going to be able to exercise a dog several times a day? Are you a busy family that needs a dog that can just fit in? Do you want a dog that just wants to snuggle on the sofa?

2. A dog is a lifelong commitment, so if you get a puppy at the age of 50, will you still be able to do everything for it when you are 60 or 65? On the flip side if you are single and in your 20’s will a dog fit into your plans for your life in your 30’s? Be totally honest with yourself and where you see your life in the next decade or so.

3. Do you want a puppy or an older dog? Both have advantages and disadvantages, and what is a good fit for one person may not be a good fit for another. There are loads of dogs in rescues at the moment waiting to find their forever homes, and some will have more baggage that needs to be worked through than others. But just because you get a puppy that doesn’t mean they might not come with issues as well.

4. Do you have the right support network around you to help you meet the care needs of your dog? It doesn’t need to be friends and family, it can be local pet care service providers as well.