The public are being asked for their views on changes to car parking charges in the district.

Plans to change the tariffs at South Kesteven District Council-run car parks, after plans were approved by SKDC’s cabinet last month.

Councillor Richard Cleaver (Dem ind), cabinet member for property and public engagement, said: “We have listened to our local community. Responding to initial reservations from the public, community groups and other stakeholders about our first set of proposals for off street parking charges we are now able to present a fresh set of parking charge tariffs for consideration after three years with no price increase.

Cattlemarket car park in Stamford

“The changes to Grantham pricing, which include the first hour free at all but one car park, which will offer two hours free, reflect our desire to improve on low usage and we believe this incentive will support the regeneration of our high streets and shopping areas.”

Previous plans to charge for evening parking, Sunday and bank holiday charging have been dropped. Drivers will be charged between 8pm until 6pm.

One hour’s free parking will be available at Grantham’s short stay car park in Guildhall Street, Watergate, Welham Street and Conduit Lane.

Watergate Car Park in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

The Wharf Road multi-storey car park will be free for two hours.

Changes will also be made to Stamford car park tariffs. Responding to demand, an extra 146 spaces will be provided, along with electric vehicle charging points.

Anyone interested in commenting on the changes can email parkingcharges@southkesteven.gov.uk up to Wednesday, November 13.

A wider review is planned in six months to find out the effect of the changes.