Severe weather warnings have sparked a series of event cancellations and warnings.

The Met Office has warned that Storm Darragh could cause 'significant disruption' and a 'danger to life' from debris in the worst cases.

There’s a red wind warning for Wales and southwest England, but gusts here are still likely to cause issues for travel, events and power lines.

Stormy weather is forecast. Photo: iStock/iiievgeniy

The fourth named storm of the season is also expected to bring heavy rain over the weekend.

The Met Office says the storm is likely to cross Ireland late on Friday, then parts of England and Wales on Saturday, clearing the east of England on Saturday night or early Sunday.

The weather has led to event cancellations and postponements.

Here are those we know have been affected so far in and around south Lincolnshire:

If you are aware of any events no longer going ahead, please let us know by emailing news@lincsonline.co.uk

Markets cancelled

Several outdoor markets are cancelled for Saturday.

They include the Oundle Town Council and Bourne Town Council Christmas market events.

Oundle town councillor Ian Clark said they were “disappointed” by the decision but that they had a responsibility to ensure those attending were safe. The council thanked residents for their understanding and said they would refund money to those unable to trade.

A Bourne council spokesperson also expressed disappointment but said it would be “irresponsible” to go ahead. They added that they were unable to postpone the event due to the notice period required for road closures. Christmas lights, however, should still be switched on.

The weekly markets in Stamford and Grantham have also been cancelled due to the “prospect of awful weather.” However, Grantham Crafters’ Market, which is an indoor event, will still go ahead in the George Centre.

Events Postponed or Called Off

A Santa run at Burghley Park, near Stamford, has been postponed to Sunday, December 15, due to the weather.

The event normally sees 1,700 people take part to raise thousands of pounds for local charities.

Organisers said they would not “give in easily” as they arranged plan B.

A Christmas light trail near Grantham was cancelled for Thursday and again on Saturday due to the weather.

In their latest post on Facebook, a Belton Estate spokesperson said the site would remain open tonight (Friday) but would close tomorrow (Saturday).

Affected ticket holders can attend tonight’s event subject to availability by using the exchange tool available on the Ticketek UK app, said the estate.

However, some customers have already reported difficulties in doing so.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, but the safety of our customers is of paramount importance to us,” said the post.

In Spalding, the Winter Wonderland at Ayscoughfee Gardens has been cancelled due to safety concerns, affecting activities like Santa’s grotto, family games, and choirs.

“We know you will all be very disappointed, as we are, but public safety has always got to be the first consideration and a priority,” said the organisers.

A second event is planned for Saturday, December 14, from 11am-2pm where children can visit Santa, receive a free gift, and take part in craft activities.

Safety Advice

The Met Office advises preparing for disruption and ensuring safety.

Residents should secure loose items like bins, furniture, and trampolines to prevent damage.

Travel plans should also be checked and adjusted as necessary, with attention paid to road conditions and transport schedules.

The Met Office advises gathering essentials like torches, batteries, and power packs.

Coastal residents should avoid large waves and unstable cliffs, and keep dogs on leads.

In emergencies, the Coastguard can be reached by calling 999.

Property owners are encouraged to check for flood risks and prepare a flood plan and emergency kit if necessary.

National Grid Electricity Distribution has also urged East Midlands residents to prepare for potential power cuts.

Strong winds and heavy rain forecasted over the weekend could cause outages and disruption.

The company has issued a power cut checklist to help its 2.8 million customers in the East Midlands stay prepared.

Key tips include:

Save the power cut helpline number (105 or 0800 6783 105) for free advice and updates.

Keep a battery or solar charger ready for mobile devices to stay connected.

Avoid opening your freezer during outages, as contents may remain frozen for up to 12 hours.

Use a torch instead of candles for safety.

Protect sensitive electronics with surge protectors.

National Grid advises checking for manual release options on mains-powered stair lifts and reporting any damaged equipment by calling 105.

Director of Field Operations Roisin Quinn assured customers that contingency plans are in place, with engineers, control centres, and customer service teams ready to respond around the clock.

She also encouraged vulnerable customers to join the free Priority Services Register for additional support during outages.