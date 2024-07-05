Despite talk of high numbers of voters, less than two-thirds of people marked their ballot papers in the Grantham and Bourne constituency.

All of the ballot boxes have arrived at the counting centre at the Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham.

They were transported in from the 124 polling stations across the new Bourne and Grantham constituency, which were open from 7am to 10pm.

Grantham and Bourne, Rutland and Stamford, South Holland and the Deepings General Election 2024 constituency

They joined the postal votes which people began verifying at 10pm.

In the constituency 73,285 people are eligible to vote, but only 46,275 people marked their ballot paper. This is a turn out of 63.14%.

In 2019 the turnout for the former Grantham and Stamford constituency, which also covered Bourne, was 69.1%.

However the number of people having their say using a postal vote was at a record high with a turnout of 92%.

According to returning officer and South Kesteven District Council chief executive Karen Bradford, this is the highest turnout for postal votes ever in the district. Postal votes can also be handed in at polling stations.

The candidates hoping to become the new MP for Grantham and Bourne are: Gareth Davies (Conservative), Vipul Bechar (Labour), John Vincent (Lib Dem), Anne Gayfer (Green), Mike Rudkin (Reform UK), Alexander Mitchell (Social Democratic Party), Charmaine Morgan (Lincolnshire Independents) and Ian Selby (Independent).

Reporters are out at counts across the area tonight — with live updates as the results come in from Lincolnshire and Rutland.

