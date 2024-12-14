The festive season means lots of food, but there are some you cannot feed your pets, writes Grantham pet expert Sara Barnes.

Now most humans overindulge in the festive season and treat ourselves to some extra nice food.

We also might like to do the same for our pets, but it is important to remember that many festive foods/treats could cause tummy upsets or worse if fed to your dog.

Sara Barnes

Don’t feed:

• Nuts – some are toxic to dogs

• Grapes/Raisins/Dates/Prunes – these are not good for your dogs tummy and some are toxic

• Fatty foods (including too much dairy) – can cause pancreatitis and diarrhoea

• Caffeine (coffee, energy drinks) – toxic and can cause behaviour change

• Alcohol – toxic and can cause behaviour change/aggression (just like with humans)

• Chocolate, especially dark chocolate – careful with gifts under the tree and decorations on it

• Cooked bones – can splinter and cause lacerations as they pass through the digestive track

• Marzipan – due to being high in fat and sugar it can cause gastrointestinal issues

• Cranberry sauce – due to the combination of ingredients it can cause tummy problems, but fresh cranberries are fine in small quantities.

Ok to feed, in moderation:

• Vegetables – raw or cooked, but no onions or garlic

• Gravy – opt for lower salt options

• Cooked meat – careful with beef and other rich meats if your dog has a sensitive tummy

• Dog food and dog treats – if you are adding in extra foods stuffs then you need to consider reducing normal meals to maintain your dog at a healthy weight

• Brie – due to high fat content it needs to be very small amounts and very occasional. Only if your dog is ok with cheeses normally.

The key to keeping your pets healthy and food safe this festive season is moderation and being careful where you pop the bowls of sweets/crisps etc when you are curled up watch the festive TV shows.

Keep your vets number to hand if you have a dog that likes to scavenge and even consider to speaking to them in advance about what you could give your dog if they eat something they shouldn’t. Whatever you do don’t give them salt solution to try and make them vomit as you could end up giving them sodium poisoning.