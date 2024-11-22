The 'great' work of community groups will be showcased by councillors in a bid to highlight the rich range of associations that are active in South Kesteven.

During a full council meeting on Thursday (November 21), Coun Matthew Bailey (Conservative) explained that he had contacted deputy assistant director Richard Wyles to request the creation of a new section on the South Kesteven District Council website to highlight various community groups across the county.

After the meeting, Grantham St Wulframs member Coun Bailey noted that the project was in its ‘early days’ but hoped it would help raise awareness of communities, including the Tamil, the Grantham African and Afro-Caribbean Social Group, and Nepalsea, to name just a few.

South Kesteven District Councillors Rhea Rayside and Matthew Bailey. Photo: James Turner

He said: "It's an idea, but what I've found is that we have such great groups across South Kesteven, and everyone is kind of in their own little pocket.

"What I was seeing was that when people move to the area, sometimes it's a bit intimidating, and they want to be able to find those networks and groups."

He added: "There are such great organisations, and it's all about bringing them to a central place for more awareness. As a new councillor—I've only been a councillor for a year—my eyes have been opened to all these new community groups that I had no idea about before."

Coun Matthew Bailey with members of the Tamil community. Photo: Submitted

The project has also received the support of Coun Rhea Rayside (Independent), cabinet member for people and communities, who highlighted its importance as a cross-party initiative.

"I just think it's important we represent and acknowledge the various groups and communities within our district," she said.

"They are a part of the fabric of our district, whether it's the Tamil, the Nepalese, or others. I think it's important we acknowledge the contributions they make."

After hearing a representative of the Tamil community speak at the meeting, council leader Ashley Baxter (Independent) suggested flying the Tamil flag to honour their harvest festival, Pongal, on January 14.

He said: "We always fly the Union flag unless we have a reason to fly a different flag. For me, I'd like to see the Saints' Day celebrated. We flew a flag for St Augustine's Day last year, so I'm happy to celebrate the community. It doesn't cost us anything, and if it provokes more awareness for the community, then I'm all for it."