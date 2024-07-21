A charity café group aimed at tackling loneliness is celebrating its first birthday.

The Chatty Café at Baker’s at Sixtytwo on Main Street in Long Bennington started last July and has had more than 40 visitors.

Part of a nationwide initiative encouraging conversations, it has run since 2017 and now hosts 'chatty tables' at hundreds of venues.

Organisers of the Chatty Cafe in Long Benington.

Organiser of the Long Bennington scheme, Mary Barlow, said: “Elaine Potts, Diane Cross, Sue Mckinley, and I feel quite proud to have achieved this.

"When you listen to the stories and the reasons why people turn up week after week, it’s very heartwarming. You feel like you're doing something good and worthwhile for the people of the village.

"There have been more than 40 people through the Chatty Café over the last year, which for a small village is very good."

The weekly event aims to tackle loneliness in communities.

They invite everyone to a first birthday celebration, which will take place on Thursday (July 25) from 1.30pm until 2.30pm.

The event includes a complimentary cake donated by Baker’s owner Louise Baker.

Pam, who moved to the village after her husband’s death, attends most weeks.

“I have met people who also live in the village, I have made new friends and look forward to Thursday afternoons,” she said.

“I was worried about feeling lonely when I moved, but the Chatty Café has given me a friendship group that I really appreciate.”

David and Jane, from a nearby village, visit weekly.

“I have recently written a book and was able to share how proud I am of what I have achieved,” said Jane.

“Some of my Chatty Café friends have bought the book - I have enjoyed hearing all the feedback.”

David added, however, that it “would be great to see more men at the Chatty Café”.

Volunteers host the Long Bennington Chatter and Natter table every Thursday, from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

To find out more, visit https://thechattycafescheme.co.uk/venue/bakers-at-sixtytwo/

