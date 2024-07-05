Today we are opening entries to our 25th annual Grantham Journal Business Awards.

The awards are the longest established awards of their kind in the area, recognising the very best businesses across Grantham.

The event, sponsored by Pentangle and ENVA, will be held in the stunning marquee at Arena UK Allington, on Friday, November 22.

The winners of the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2023 — who will win this year?

There the finalists in our 10 categories will be treated to a drinks reception, sponsored by Listers, followed by a delicious meal. The winners, including the winner of our special Judge’s Prestige Award, will then be unveiled during a glittering awards ceremony.

Today the website www.granthamjournalbusinessawards.co.uk opens for nominations and with 10 categories up for grabs, no matter what your line of business, there is bound to be something for you.

Editor Kerry Coupe said: “The awards are always an incredibly special night and we are looking forward to celebrating our 25th anniversary,

Grantham Journal Business Awards logo

“Every year we have a fantastic array of businesses apply and we cannot wait to see who puts themselves forward this year. You’ve got to be in it to win it!”

Readers and businesses can fill out a simple nomination form online. From there, a comprehensive nomination pack will be sent out to the nominated businesses and these must be filled out and returned to our events manager before the businesses are eligible for the next stage in the process.

A panel of judges will consider all the applications and draw up a shortlist of three in each category. Each of these three businesses will then be invited to the ceremony.

Pentangle logo

ENVA logo

The categories:

PVS Media

Best Social Enterprise (Sponsored by PVS Media)

This award is open to charities and social enterprises who can demonstrate significant commercial and social impact of their activities. Judges will want to see clear evidence of commercial awareness and innovative strategies that complement the altruistic aims of the organisation.

South Kesteven District CouncilSKDC

Business Innovation (Sponsored by South Kesteven District Council)

This award celebrates new ideas, processes, products, services, technologies and applications that have had an impact on an organisation’s success. This award will go to the organisation that can best demonstrate an ability to create, grow and develop innovations or processes that substantially improve the commercial performance or prospects of the company.

ENVA logo

Environmental Champion (Sponsored by ENVA)

Presented to the business that can demonstrate a commitment to reduce its carbon footprint with projects such as cutting its use of fossil fuels, caring for the natural environment, improving the use of resources by cutting waste, reducing pollution and increasing its environmental understanding.

Customer Care

This award will go to an individual who stands out from the crowd, has an entrepreneurial spirit, demonstrates outstanding achievement and inspires others around them. The winner of this award will have been instrumental to the success of their business, growing the reputation of their business.

Best New Start-Up

Has your business been a roaring success in its infancy? Has it exceeded all your expectations or is it exactly on the right track, looking strong and with excellent prospects for the future? You may be a one-man band looking to expand, or you may have started at a larger scale and already proved your ideas work. This award is open to companies in business for up to three years at the date of launch (Friday, July 5, 2024).

Employee of the Year

Individuals may nominate themselves or be nominated by their employers or colleagues. The judges will be looking for an outstanding contribution not only to the organisation and its success, but also to colleagues’ welfare and enhancing the working environment and customer experience.

Specialist Engineering Plastics logo

Apprentice of the Year (Specialist Engineering Plastics).

This award is for the rising stars of tomorrow within a company apprentice scheme who have made an exceptional contribution to their workplace and can demonstrate commitment to personal development, dedication to career progression and outstanding levels of success.

Independent Retailer of the Year

This award is open to all independent retail businesses and will be awarded to the business that can best display ‘first-class’ customer service, market and customer engagement excellence, product and services innovation and differentiation, the ability to adapt to consumer/trading trends.

Businessperson of the Year

This award will recognise the organisation, irrespective of size or sector, that can prove the customer really does come first. You will need to be able to demonstrate commercial success and strategies for growth whilst achieving excellence in looking after customers. The organisation must have objectives for high quality customer service and clear methods of monitoring and evaluating standards.

Downtown logo

Business of the Year (Sponsored by Downtown)

This award is open to a business trading for more than three years with a minimum of five employees that can show evidence of business growth, a commitment to the local community, a business strategy and vision for the next three to five years, proven success and achievement during the past two years, management with the ability to drive the business forward and a genuine commitment to staff.

From our winners, our panel of judges will also choose an overall winner to receive our Judge's Prestige Award - entries are not accepted for this award.

Hood Parkes and Co logo

Listers logo

Reflect Recruitment logo

With grateful thanks to our headline sponsor Pentangle and Enva, category sponsors ENVA, Downtown, PVS Media, South Kesteven District Council and Specialist Engineering plastics, event programme sponsor Hood Parkes and Co, drinks reception sponsor Lister, and winner’s champagne sponsor Reflect Recruitment.

MAKE A NOMINATION

Any business within the Grantham Journal’s news coverage area can enter from now until the deadline of Friday, September 6.

From there, a comprehensive nomination pack will be sent out and these must be filled in and returned by Friday, September 13. Businesses can enter a maximum of three categories and give as much information as possible.

The entry form is at www.granthamjournalbusinessawards.co.uk

After the closing date, the judging panel will shortlist three finalists in each category. The three finalists in each will be contacted by the judges before the winner is revealed at the ceremony.

Each entry will be measured against the category criteria and the judges' selected finalists will be announced in the Grantham Journal on Friday, September 20, ahead of the awards ceremony at Arena UK on Friday, November 22.