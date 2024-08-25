Networking is great in the business world, writes Michelle Wright of the Grantham Business Club.

About 20 years ago, in a previous life before I was a stay-at-home mum and I started my own business, my company used to send me out networking.

They sent me because I was quite friendly and chatty – good with people apparently, which actually meant that they didn’t want to do it! And I understand why because, even though I am all the lovely things they said I am to persuade me to go, walking into a room full of stuffy people in suits, already chatting ‘business’ in their cliques was not my idea of fun.

Grantham Business Club says networking is great.

Fast forward to now and networking is one of my favourite marketing activities in my business, and that’s what I class it as – marketing.

The definition of marketing is, “the process of getting people interested in your company’s product or service”. You’ll notice that it’s not about sales, because it isn’t, however it might be eventually, it’s all about playing the long game and making some fabulous contacts, and sometimes, friends along the way.

When I started my business, a friend suggested a networking group that met in a local café. I was filled with dread based on my previous experience, but I was pleasantly surprised! Everybody was friendly, no stiff suits and there was even cake with the coffee! Here I met someone who ran a ladies-only networking group, I thought this was perfect because most of my clients are female – I could sell here!

However, I soon realised that it wasn’t about sales, it was something far more valuable – support, knowledge and friendship. I have continued to build my network!

Not every group is for me, but one that I love so much that I became part of the committee is Grantham Business Club – it must be good if I get up for a 7.30am start!

To find out more, go to https://www.granthambusinessclub.com/.

If you would like to try, it we meet every fourth Friday at the Jubilee Life Centre, next meeting is on September 20. There is also an informal group for businesses in the centre of town that meet every third Thursday, next meeting is in the Bierkeller 5.30pm - 7pm.