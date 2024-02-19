New biodiversity rules could help a county wildland project to thrive.

The rules were introduced for housebuilders and developers last week to ensure there is at least 10% improvement in biodiversity for 30 years in order for a development to begin.

The Nattergal’s Boothby Wildland Project, near Grantham, is set to benefit from these new rules which could see the landscape transformed into a “thriving ecosystem”.

The Boothby Wildland Project near Grantham.

The rules mean developers must first avoid damage to nature, and then mitigate as much as possible to provide space for nature on-site.

Ivan de Klee, head of Natural Capital at Nattergal, said: “We welcome the new biodiversity net gain rules and the commitment to investing in and improving our natural environment.

“Ultimately, it will provide a sustainable source of funding for our project and other similar projects to continue, grow and allow nature to thrive.

Our conservation team visited Boothby Wildlands Project the other week. This large rewilding project is beginning to revert around 800 hectares of low-grade farmland back into wildlife rich habitat. Fascinating project, many thanks to Lizzie and team for showing us around. pic.twitter.com/u55hBrPqYF — Rutland Water Nature Reserve (@RutlandWaterNR) February 17, 2024

“Despite this, we know that large scale nature recovery projects, like Boothby Wildland, can provide the most significant improvements in biodiversity.

“While small areas of space for nature will always be important, large-scale projects help to secure exponential growth in species and habitats and galvanise a dedicated and knowledgeable team and community around putting biodiversity first.”

The project is one of 22 environmental land management landscape recovery pilot projects across the UK.

It acts as a model to show landowners how they can successfully and innovatively build rewilding into their business models, by being supported by new biodiversity net gain financial contributions, credits or other investment, help establish a rewilding community and encourage nature to thrive.

In its third year, the project will introduce a range of ecological interventions to kickstart nature recovery, such as sowing wildflower seed and restoring the river.

This will allow the site to regenerate and recover, before it reintroduces large free-roaming herbivores, such as ancient breed cattle, pigs, and ponies.

The site currently employs four people, but as it grows this number is expected to increase.

It also runs a weekly volunteer programme, community walks and community engagement days.

To find out more about the project, go to https://www.nattergal.co.uk/boothby-wildland.

