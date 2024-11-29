A sensational show celebrating the iconic music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons is coming to Grantham and you could be there.

The Jersey Beats - Oh What a Nite! will be performed at Grantham Meres Leisure Centre on Saturday, December 14, and it promises to be a fantastic Christmas show.

We have teamed up with organisers to offer three lucky readers a pair of tickets each to this showstopping night.

Matt Andrew leads the vocal quartet in tribute to Frankie Valli – telling the story of the band and how they formed the group which took them to the dizzy heights of television appearances, fame and fortune – and countless magical hit singles.

Featuring the enduring and classic hits of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, including `Oh What A Night`, `Can`t Take My Eyes Off You’, ‘Rag Doll`, `Beggin`, `Lets Hang On`, `Sherry`, `My Eyes Adored You, `Walk Like A Man`, `Big Girls Don’t Cry` and many more.

The show will feature stunning costumes, choreography and production. And more – all to take you back to the famous Doo Wop era when Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons dominated the singles charts in America and Britain.

The Jersey Beats Christmas show at the Grantham Meres Leisure Centre will be a wonderful festive night out for all fans of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons and the perfect destination for all works, office and staff Christmas parties.

In a festive finale to this wonderful night of music nostalgia and feel-good Christmas cheer, the Jersey Beats will perform several Christmas classics – all in the olde time around the Christmas tree style.

Its Grantham`s ‘Big Christmas Night Out‘ for the festive season of 2024!

Tickets are available now online at: www.guildhallartscentre.com, in person from the Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham Town Centre, or by ringing the box office on: 01476 406158.

Or to be in with a chance of winning one of our three pairs of tickets, answer online at: https://forms.gle/dGvjjuzFuMe29G98A

The first three correct entries drawn by the closing date of Friday, December 6, will win. Entries will be drawn from LincsOnline, the Grantham Journal and the Rutland & Stamford Mercury.